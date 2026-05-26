M.E. tensions flare anew; Bourse, peso retreats

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index (PSEi) reversed course on Tuesday, falling 0.77 percent to 5,963.24. At the same time, the peso weakened to P61.56 per US dollar from Monday’s P61.465 finish as investor optimism over a possible US-Iran agreement faded following renewed military action in the Middle East (ME).

Sentiment weakened after US officials confirmed “self-defense” strikes against Iran-backed targets, reviving fears that negotiations between Washington and Tehran could stall. The latest developments tempered the optimism created by Monday’s reports of progress in US-Iran talks. Investors interpreted the mixed signals as evidence that geopolitical risks remain elevated despite ongoing negotiations.