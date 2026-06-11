Eagles coaching staff facing charges

The drowning incident of Ateneo de Manila University players Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili will not leave anyone within the coaching staff scot-free as charges will still be pressed once the investigation is over.

DAILY TRIBUNE columnist Atty. Star Elamparo said even though the Aurora Provincial Police declared that the deaths of Baterbonia and Adili were by accident, somebody will still be held accountable over the deaths of the two Blue Eagles in the town of Dipaculao.

“They were not intentionally killed, obviously. So it wasn’t murder. In that sense, there’s no foul play and it appears that they drowned and that’s the cause of death,” Elamparo said.