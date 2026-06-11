Eagles coaching staff facing charges

The drowning incident of Ateneo de Manila University players Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili will not leave anyone within the coaching staff scot-free as charges will still be pressed once the investigation is over.
DAILY TRIBUNE columnist Atty. Star Elamparo said even though the Aurora Provincial Police declared that the deaths of Baterbonia and Adili were by accident, somebody will still be held accountable over the deaths of the two Blue Eagles in the town of Dipaculao.
“They were not intentionally killed, obviously. So it wasn’t murder. In that sense, there’s no foul play and it appears that they drowned and that’s the cause of death,” Elamparo said.
“But it doesn’t mean that there’s no potential criminal liability for the people involved because under the law, you can be criminally liable even if you didn’t intentionally kill a person.”
Elamparo said the charges will be determined once the investigation has been completed.
“It depends on the charge that will be filed. If it’s a hazing case, under the Anti-Hazing Law, liability doesn’t fall only on the people who directly participated in the activity. It’s not just the coaches, even school officials who authorized the activity can be held liable, even if they were not physically present,” Elamparo said.
“If the charge is reckless imprudence, then the coaches, faculty advisers, or whoever was present at the event and found to have been negligent may be held liable.”
A wake for Baterbonia was held at Arlington Memorial Chapels in Quezon City and will have a separate wake starting Friday at the Ateneo de Davao University.