DA to provide assistance to earthquake-affected farmers in Mindanao

The department will also send 1,200 bags of rice authorized for release by the National Food Authority (NFA) through the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), 500 bags to the General Santos City (Gensan) branch and 700 bags to the Provincial Capitol of Sarangani (South Cotabato Branch).

The agency will also provide P810,000 worth of livestock animals and inputs (chicken, native swine, cattle and forage seeds); P23.68 M worth of fingerlings (tilapia, carp, milkfish), including fishing gear and paraphernalia; and P25,000 loanable amount from the Survival and Recovery (SURE) Loan Program of the Agricultural Credit Policy Council (ACPC), payable in three years at zero interest.

The agency aims to provide indemnification of insured affected farmers through the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC); and Quick Response Fund for rehabilitation and recovery of affected areas.

According to the DA Regional Field Offices in Eastern Visayas and Mindanao regions, there have been no reports of agriculture-related damage. Monitoring and assessment activities for possible damage and losses are on-going.

In response to the Magnitude 7.8 earthquake that affected Eastern Visayas and Mindanao regions, the Department has undertaken the inspection and assessment of DA buildings and other agri-fishery facilities for possible damage.

The DA is also closely coordinating with LGUs (PAO, MAO, LDRRMOs) and other concerned agencies to facilitate the provision of appropriate response measures and interventions; and is currently monitoring prices and movement of agricultural commodities.