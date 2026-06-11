'Bongga Ka, ’Day!' welcomes new cast

The excitement surrounding Bongga Ka, ’Day!: The Annie Batungbakal Musical continues to grow as four of today’s most recognizable performers join the production’s cast.

The musical officially introduced Sam Concepcion, KD Estrada, Jeff Moses and Anthony Rosaldo as its leading men.

Concepcion takes on the role of Romer, a charming and confident 27-year-old flight attendant with a passion for photography. Raised in privilege as the sole heir of the House of Pasion, Romer is accustomed to attention and embraces life with flair and sophistication.

Estrada, meanwhile, portrays Burn, an aspiring folk-rock musician determined to make a name for himself through original songs. While known for performing covers, Burn dreams of carving out his own place in the music industry as he navigates the challenges of pursuing passion while seeking stability.

A seasoned performer in music, television, and theater, Concepcion has earned acclaim for his versatility over a career spanning more than two decades. His recent stage credits include Daniel Beauxhomme in Once on This Island and Popoy in the widely successful One More Chance The Musical.

Estrada continues to strengthen his presence in theater following notable performances in Bagets The Musical and PETA’s acclaimed production of Walang Aray, where he first ventured into musical theater.

Also joining the cast is Moses, who has steadily expanded his career from television to the stage. After winning audiences over as Topee in Bagets The Musical, he brings his youthful energy and vocal talent to the upcoming production.

Rosaldo rounds out the quartet of leading men. The singer and former The Clash finalist has built an impressive theater résumé, appearing as Roger Davis in the Manila staging of Rent and previously portraying Young Hector in Ang Huling El Bimbo.

Presented with PETA Plus, the musical is scheduled to open in September 2026 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater. Ticket sales begin in July.