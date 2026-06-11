'Avatar: Fire and Ash' heads to streamer this June

The film follows Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family as they face new threats while coping with a devastating loss. Along the way, they encounter the Tlalim Clan, known as the Wind Traders, and the Mangkwan Clan, or Ash People, whose conflict with Eywa fuels the story.

The cast includes Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, and Oona Chaplin. Produced by Cameron and the late Jon Landau, Avatar: Fire and Ash joins the complete Avatar collection on Disney+, along with the documentary Fire and Water: Making the Avatar Films.