AFP-JSOC integrates reservists into elite special operations framework

Two Philippine Air Force (PAF) reserve officers made military history recently after becoming the first reservists authorized to wear the symbolic tan beret of the Armed Forces of the Philippines-Joint Special Operations Command (AFP-JSOC).

Brig. Gen. Michael Odylon Romero and Col. Floreto Solano received the distinction during a ceremony at Camp Aguinaldo, presided over by Maj. Gen. Rosendo C. Abad, the AFP-JSOC commander.

The induction designates Romero, commander of the Tactical Operations Wing Reserve-Northern Luzon, as JSOC Reservist No. 01.

Solano, who commands the Tactical Operations Wing Reserve-Southern Luzon, is now JSOC Reservist No. 02.

The tan beret is the official headgear for personnel assigned to the country’s premier unified command for special operations. Military officials said the recognition reflects the command's confidence in the leadership and commitment of the reserve force.

Romero, who also chairs the Association of the Reservists and Reservist Administrators of the Philippines Inc., described the elite designation as a gratification of his work within the AFP Reserve Force.

Romero has been a vocal advocate for the "Total Defense Force" formula, a strategy that integrates active-duty forces, reservists, veterans, government agencies, local government units, the private sector, and civilian stakeholders into a single national defense framework.

The vision positions the reserve force as a strategic multiplier for defense, disaster resilience, homeland security, and nation-building.

The milestone opens doors for qualified reservists nationwide to integrate into the AFP-JSOC framework. Under the program, reservists will contribute as subject matter experts, trainers, planners, intelligence support, and disaster response coordinators.

Patterned after the interoperability principles of the U.S. Joint Special Operations Command, the initiative aims to harness civilian expertise and military experience to augment active-duty forces during national emergencies, territorial defense, and humanitarian missions.

AFP-JSOC serves as the unified special operations command and umbrella organization for the military's seven elite fighting units. These units include the 1st Scout Ranger Regiment, the Special Forces Regiment (Airborne), the Light Reaction Regiment, the Naval Special Operations Command, the Force Reconnaissance Group, the 710th Special Operations Wing, and the AFP JSOC K-9 Platoon.