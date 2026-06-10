Roaming bear caught

On Tuesday, dozens of police officers, hunters and city officials surrounded a private home where the bear was spotted, an Agence France-Presse (AFP) photographer witnessed.

After a successful tranquilizer shot, they captured the animal.

AFP images showed the sedated bear loaded onto a truck.

Issei Okabe, a 37-year-old house painter who lives in an apartment next to the house where the bear was caught, told AFP he was "so relieved."

"My kid goes to the primary school nearby... and news reports said a bear appeared around there," he said.

"Then I watched the news, and our house was shown (in the footage)... I was so surprised.

"This is the first time I heard of a wild bear in Utsunomiya."

The bear sightings had forced the closure of all 94 public primary and middle schools in the city on Monday and Tuesday.

Public broadcaster NHK and other major media reported the bear's capture as breaking news.

The Shimotsuke Shimbun daily, based in Utsunomiya, said the first and second tranquilizer shots missed the target but a third successfully hit the animal.

A city official told AFP Monday it was not clear whether there was one bear or more roaming the city.

Separately, an "extremely intelligent" bear that injured four people in Fukushima in northern Japan has remained at large after apparently unlatching a window while evading capture, NHK reported.

A record 13 people were killed by bears in Japan last year, and there has been a jump in sightings as the animals emerge hungry from hibernation.