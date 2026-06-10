Phl steps up ASEAN Summit preparations

The 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings will take place from 10 to 12 November and will be held at the newly renovated Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City.

“I’m grateful for the support and partnership of the private sector as we work to ensure a meaningful and successful hosting,” the First Lady said.

“By bringing together government, business and communities, we can showcase the best of the Philippines and strengthen our shared vision for a more connected and prosperous ASEAN,” she added.

The final leg is expected to be particularly significant, bringing together leaders of ASEAN partner countries, including the United States, Russia, China and others.

To date, the Philippine government has yet to announce if the leaders of the world’s superpower nations will attend the ASEAN Summit in November.