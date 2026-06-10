‘No media’ impeach pre-trial meet looms

In the notice issued by the Senate and signed by Senator Sherwin “Win” Gatchalian, the specifics surrounding the pre-trial were fully detailed, with the date set for 18 June at 9 am in the upper house.

There, it noted that both the defense and prosecution teams were required to file their pre-trial briefs with the court and indicated that it would implement a “no media” policy.

“To allow the parties and/or their counsel the widest freedom and latitude towards attaining the objectives of the pre-trial, the Pre-Trial Conference proceedings shall not be open to the media or public,” the document stated.

In an online interview, Batangas 2nd District Rep. Gerville Luistro indicated that it was common for such stages of a trial to be held only between the parties concerned rather than being fully disclosed to the public.

Luistro mentioned that this precedent was mainly because all the information to be exchanged between the prosecution and the defense would also be presented during the trial proper.

“We have to understand also that the pre-trial conference is really time-consuming because it will entail the pieces of evidence and their marking which will be used or presented during the trial of this case,” the solon said.