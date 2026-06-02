Gilas Women U18 crush Vietnam

Gilas Pilipinas Women is off to a hot start in the FIBA U18 Asia Cup SEABA Qualifiers after a convincing 93-42 win over Vietnam at the STI West Negros University in Bacolod City on Tuesday.

Rhiane Meshelle Perez led the Philippines with 16 points as they won their first game under head coach Sandy Arespacochaga.

A triple from Zhayden Rosano with 5:10 left in the second quarter capped Gilas Women's 15-1 run that turned their 19-14 lead into a 34-15 advantage.

Audry Kate Duma drained a layup with 53 seconds left in the fourth quarter to give the biggest lead of the game at 51 points, 93-42.

Rosano scored 15 points and eight rebounds for Gilas Women while Tiffany Reyes dropped 14 points.

Ha Ahn Nguyen and Lucienne Ralph Le Chi led the Vietnamese with 11 points each in a losing effort.

The Philippines will next face Singapore on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the same venue.