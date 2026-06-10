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Financial control over Senate gives Gatchalian edge over Cayetano amid leadership row

Acting Senate President Win Gatchalian signs documents authorizing the release of compensation, benefits of Senate employees.
Acting Senate President Win Gatchalian signs documents authorizing the release of compensation, benefits of Senate employees.Office of Senator Win Gatchalian
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Control over administrative and operational matters, such as Senate employees' payroll, gives Senator Win Gatchalian an edge over Senator Alan Cayetano amid their ongoing leadership row over who is the legitimate leader of the chamber.

Acting Senate President Win Gatchalian signs documents authorizing the release of compensation, benefits of Senate employees.
Palace recognizes Gatchalian as Senate leader, not Cayetano
Acting Senate President Win Gatchalian signs documents authorizing the release of compensation, benefits of Senate employees.
Cayetano willing to yield if Gatchalian secures 13 votes

Gatchalian shared photos taken in his office on Wednesday, signing bundles of documents authorizing the release of compensation and benefits for the 2,100-strong Senate workforce. 

This follows unverified reports that the salaries of Senate employees were withheld due to the unresolved leadership dispute between Gatchalian and Cayetano. 

“The most important thing is that operations continue; no salary will be delayed. In fact, we are giving benefits and even promotions in advance," Gatchalian told reporters in a virtual presser.

Gatchalian has been regarded as the acting Senate President following a surprise leadership shakeup on 3 June, although Cayetano and allies have contested it as “unconstitutional,” arguing that they lacked one vote of the 13-member majority threshold needed to declare a quorum, conduct business, and elect new officers. 

Gatchalian, however, suggested that his operational control in the Senate only demonstrates that he is the legitimate Senate leader. 

Earlier this week, Cayetano proposed an interim arrangement with Gatchalian featuring a dual-signatory or joint-certification system, allegedly designed to prevent confusion among Senate employees about which directive to follow amid the leadership dispute. 

Gatchalian turned down the proposal as he reiterated on Wednesday that “There’s only one Senate.” 

Gatchalian and allies asserted that the recent coup was lawful, citing previous Senate precedents, particularly the landmark 1949 Supreme Court case (Avelino v. Cuenco). 

They also take refuge in the backing of Malacanang, the House of Representatives, and legal luminaries and law deans, who recognized Gatchalian as the legitimate Senate leader.

Alan Peter Cayetano
acting Senate President Win Gatchalian
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