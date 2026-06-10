Dragon’s Landing and a glimpse of golf’s future

On this day, fog obscured the view and delayed our tee time. Clement Rousseau, the amiable French director of golf, welcomed us warmly and apologized for the weather delay. He assured us that the conditions would clear by mid-morning and took the opportunity to walk us through the course’s unique features, from the elevated tees to the strategic slopes that challenge even seasoned players. Once the fog lifted, we finally stepped onto the first tee, greeted by crisp mountain air and panoramic vistas that made the wait worthwhile.

Rianne played off the 6,700-yard tee, a typical yardage for the US Women’s Open and other top LPGA events. I opted for 6,200, which I later regretted.

The opening hole at Dragon’s Landing immediately makes an impression. From the elevated tee box, you’re greeted by sweeping views of the Zambales Mountains, setting the stage for what promises to be a memorable round.

The fairway tumbles down the mountainside, with natural slopes and contours adding both beauty and challenge to the opening shot. In the distance, rugged mountain peaks stretch across the horizon, while streams and waterfalls weave through the property’s lush landscape. Below, the pristine fairway unfolds, offering a first glimpse of Wagner’s thoughtful use of the site’s dramatic terrain.

Dragon’s Landing’s greens are the course’s defining challenge. Made with Lynkz Zoysia grass, they look big and inviting but feature subtle contours, tricky slopes, and creative shapes that demand accuracy. While the course offers room off the tee, the real test begins on approach — miss your target, and the heavily contoured surfaces can send your ball rolling away from the pin. Hole 12 exemplifies this: a huge green beside an irrigation lake that looks welcoming, but subtle breaks and surrounding bunkers punish careless shots. I haven’t seen greens quite like these — full of subtle movement that rewards precise shot-making and creative thinking.

Rianne was up to the challenge despite playing the course for the first time. Going in blind and without the benefit of a proper warmup, she carded an even-par 72 with one birdie and a three-putt bogey. She created several birdie chances throughout the round, but the greens proved to be a formidable test.

As for me, I’ll leave my score in the mountain mist. Suffice it to say, we thoroughly enjoyed the challenge. Looking back, playing from the seniors’ tees might have led to a more respectable score.

If there is one course worth spending your precious golfing pesos on — at P9,600 per round (covering green, cart and caddie’s fees) — Dragon’s Landing is an easy recommendation.

Despite the dramatic elevation changes and mountainside setting, the layout is surprisingly walkable, allowing players to fully appreciate the scenery and the thoughtful design behind every hole.

Rousseau revealed that the course is being positioned to host an LPGA Tour event as early as 2028, with LPGA officials having already conducted an ocular inspection several weeks ago. After a round on these championship-caliber fairways and greens, that ambition no longer sounds far-fetched.

By then, Rianne will likely be a card-carrying LPGA professional, competing against the best players in the world. Watching her navigate Dragon’s Landing’s demanding greens with poise and imagination offered a glimpse of what may lie ahead.

As we walked off the 18th green, the fog that had delayed the start of our day felt like a distant memory. What remained was the impression of a world-class golf course carved into the mountains of Zambales and the feeling that I had witnessed two promising journeys unfolding at the same time — Dragon’s Landing’s emergence as a premier golfing destination and Rianne Malixi’s steady march toward the biggest stage in women’s golf. If both continue on their current trajectory, they may very well meet again in 2028, this time with LPGA points and a championship trophy on the line.