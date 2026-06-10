Anthony Jennings adds spice to his career with a daring new commercial

When the conversation turned to the film’s playful brand tie-in, the hosts asked Anthony which type of ramen best represents him. He didn’t hesitate. “Mas gusto ko yung maanghang,” he answered, eyes twinkling. “Parang sa buhay natin, sa buhay na napuno’t-hana natin.” He compared his preference for spice to his approach to life — bold, unpredictable, and full of flavor.

“Ganun din ako sa buhay ko; andon lahat… kailangan ko pa rin ng spice sa buhay ko,” he added. Anthony said the “spice” is what keeps him curious and excited: new roles, unexpected challenges, and the small risks that make both his career and personal life more interesting. He shared a few anecdotes about on-set improvisations that brought out genuine laughter from the crew, proving that a little heat can spark the best moments.

Directors Pimentel and Maderazo praised Anthony’s willingness to go all in, noting that his comedic instincts and openness to experimentation elevated the project.