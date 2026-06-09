Russian strikes kill four, injure 30

Fedorov showed on his social media account pictures of bodies under covers and a smashed up building in the center of the city, which is about 25 kilometers from Russian lines.

In the northeast region of Sumy, Governor Oleg Grigorov reported a Russian attack with mortars and drones on the Seredyna-Buda district.

“As a result of the enemy attack, a 71-year-old local resident who was riding a bicycle was killed,” he said.

Another Russian attack targeted an apartment block, a bank and a store in Nikopol, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the head of the local military administration Oleksandr Ganzha said.

“One person has been killed and four wounded,” he announced.

At least seven people were wounded in strikes at Sloviansk in the Donetsk region and three more in the Odesa region, local authorities said.

Daily Russian attacks that claim civilian lives have intensified in recent months, and Ukraine has hit back with its own drone strikes further into Russian territory, saying these are mainly against military and energy facilities.

According to a UN estimate published in April, at least 15,850 civilians have been killed in Ukrainian zones since Russia’s invasion was launched in February 2022.