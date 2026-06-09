Philippine basketball community mourns Adili, Baterbonia’s passing

The Philippine basketball community turned to social media to mourn the death of Divine Adili and Rene Baterbonia of the Ateneo men’s basketball team.
Ateneo confirmed the passing of 21-year-old Adili and 19-year-old Baterbonia Monday evening, following a drowning incident during a team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora.
In a statement, Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) highlighted that they are in communication with Ateneo to address the needs of the team.
Barangay Ginebra team governor and sports executive Alfrancis Chua shared a photo with “We want justice,” written on it and wrote “Ang gusto lang ng dalawang bata mag basketball nasira pangarap nila!!!!!!”
Professional basketball player Vic Manuel also expressed sadness in a series of Facebook posts, one of which states, ”Sobrang heartbreak! Sa basketball community!!! Bigat sa dibdib. Condolence sa both family,”
Collegiate teams from UAAP and NCAA also released statements to extend their sympathies to the family and the team.
Baterbonia's teammates and coaches from Mindanao also shared photos of him to honor his life.