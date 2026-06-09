MICROSOFT’S QUANTUM LEAP

Microsoft expanded its in-house AI portfolio with MAI-Thinking-1, a 35-billion-parameter reasoning model built for complex tasks and code generation, alongside new image, voice, transcription and coding models under the broader MAI family. The company also debuted a preview of a redesigned GitHub Copilot app that transforms the coding assistant into a full agentic development environment.

On the hardware side, Microsoft introduced the Surface RTX Spark Dev Box, an AI-focused developer machine powered by NVIDIA RTX Spark capable of running large language models locally. Windows also gained new AI capabilities, including Microsoft Execution Containers and OpenClaw support for securely running autonomous AI agents.

The company further reinforced its AI safety efforts by open-sourcing ASSERT, a policy-driven evaluation framework, and the Agent Control Specification, which standardizes security controls for AI agents across different platforms.

Microsoft also highlighted progress in quantum computing with Majorana 2, its latest quantum chip that delivers a 1,000-fold improvement in reliability over its predecessor and advances the company’s goal of building a scalable quantum computer by 2029. Complementing the hardware announcement, Microsoft said its AI-powered research platform, Microsoft Discovery, is now generally available to help scientists accelerate research through agent-assisted workflows.