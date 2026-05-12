Hackers exploit hidden software flaw

“We have high confidence that the actor likely leveraged an A.I. model to support the discovery and weaponization of this vulnerability,” the report said.

Google did not identify the hacking group, the intended target, or the platform used, but said it does not believe its own Gemini chatbot was involved. The company added that it alerted the affected software developer quickly enough for a patch to be released before damage could be done.

The company’s Threat Intelligence Group said the flaw was discovered within the past few months in a Python script targeting a widely used open-source web administration tool.