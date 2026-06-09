Duterte’s ICC nemesis suspended over sex raps

The bureau decided “by qualified majority... to suspend the Prosecutor from duty with immediate effect pending the final decision of the Assembly of States Parties as the competent decision-maker,” the body said in a statement.

“The bureau emphasises that this suspension is not an indication of the final outcome,” the statement added.

The decision is expected to have little practical impact on the court’s operations, as Khan, 55, stepped aside in May 2025 and took a leave of absence while contesting the allegations, which he denies.

He has already been removed from participating in the ICC’s high-profile case against former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.

According to the statement, a special session of the Assembly of States Parties will be convened as soon as possible to discuss Khan’s case.

The British lawyer gained international attention after successfully seeking arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over the Gaza war.