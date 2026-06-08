Filipina performer conquers Europe with 'Brown Madonna'

Daloy Dance artistic director, choreographer, and performer Ea Torrado will take her acclaimed solo dance-theater work Brown Madonna to Germany this summer, marking another major international milestone for Philippine contemporary dance.

The Germany run opens on 19 and 20 June at the Never Work Festival in Berlin. Additional performances follow on 24 and 25 June at Theaterformen in Hanover, an appearance on 27 June at Alpas Project in Berlin, a collaborative event on 5 July at Marameo and Dose of Pleasure in Berlin, and a presentation on 8 July at the Wedding Affairs Festival at SAVVY Contemporary in Berlin.

A deeply personal work

Created and performed by Torrado, Brown Madonna draws from dance, theater, autobiography, Catholic iconography, and popular culture to examine themes of Filipina identity, faith, aspiration, beauty, and isolation.

First developed in 2018, the work has undergone several transformations through the years, with each staging expanding its conversation with audiences at home and abroad.

A Filipino voice on global stages

Through her body of work, Torrado has established herself as one of the Philippines’ leading contemporary dance artists. Her performances often engage with questions of spirituality, memory, identity, and the lived Filipino experience.

The continued international invitations for Brown Madonna reflect the growing visibility of Filipino contemporary performance within global arts circles.

Homecoming in Manila

Following its European engagements, Brown Madonna returns to the Philippines as part of Daloy Dance Company’s 12th anniversary season.

The production returns to Manila on 15 and 16 August 2026 at the Myra Beltran Dance Forum in Quezon City, with tickets now on sale.

For Filipino audiences, the tour serves as another reminder that local artists can command attention on some of the world’s most respected cultural platforms.