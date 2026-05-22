From Tondo to triumph: How Mark Anthony Cruz empowers dreamers

“Naniniwala akong ang tao pwedeng walang pera… pero pag ang tao gustong magbago ang buhay madaming paraan,” Mark Anthony shared.

Long before he became known as a successful businessman and mentor, Mark Anthony experienced the realities of hardship at an early age. Growing up in a squatter community near the railroad tracks in Tondo, he learned early on that survival meant hard work.

“Lumaki ako sa Tondo, sa squatters area sa may riles, yung lola ko nagtitinda ng baboy sa palengke. Tinutulungan ko siya, taga-deliver ako ng pork sa mga order niya sa bahay-bahay. Tapos nagluluto ako sa carinderia ng nanay ko, nag-iihaw din ako ng barbecue,” he recalled.

Those humble beginnings became the foundation of the discipline and determination that would later define his career.

But the road to success was never easy.

Mark Anthony openly shared that he also experienced painful betrayals and major financial setbacks along the way — including losing millions through a scam involving someone close to him.

“Na-scam na din ako. First cousin ko pa nag-scam sa amin ng kapatid ko. Fifty million din ‘yun,” he revealed.

Even achieving financial milestones did not shield him from life’s harsh realities. He remembered earning his first million at the age of 26, only to later lose the car he proudly purchased.

“Twenty-six years old ako nagkaroon ako ng first million. Bumili ako ng kotse, nahatak din ‘yun,” he said.

Instead of allowing failures and heartbreaks to define him, Mark Anthony used every setback as fuel to keep moving forward.

Today, after nearly two decades of building his career in the direct-selling industry through Frontrow International and Luxxe White Ultima, he is now channeling his experience into a much bigger purpose through Dragon’s Project — an online business community designed to inspire and empower aspiring entrepreneurs in the digital age.

Founded in December 2024, Dragon’s Project was created to give ordinary Filipinos access to opportunities that could potentially change their lives. More than simply building a business, Mark Anthony envisioned a platform where people from different walks of life could grow financially while developing confidence, leadership, and purpose.

“In this generation, people want freedom, flexibility, and financial growth,” he shared. “Dragon’s Project was built to help ordinary people create extraordinary opportunities for themselves and their families.”

In a short span of time, the community has expanded rapidly, helping individuals from different backgrounds — including students, overseas Filipino workers, employees, content creators, and aspiring entrepreneurs — discover new income opportunities through the digital economy.

For Mark Anthony, however, the true meaning of success goes beyond wealth.

“Success becomes more meaningful when you help other people succeed with you,” he said. “Our goal is to build a global ecosystem where people can grow, earn, and create a better future together.”

As Dragon’s Project continues to grow through affiliate partnerships, digital entrepreneurship, and community-driven mentorship, Mark Anthony remains deeply connected to the struggles that once shaped him.

From delivering pork around Tondo to leading one of the country’s rising digital business communities, his story stands as a reminder that success is not determined by where a person starts in life, but by how willing they are to fight for a better future.