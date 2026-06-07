House okays ESSU campuses

Once enacted into law, House Bill 9464 — authored by Eastern Samar Lone District Rep. Christopher Sheen Gonzales and 4Ps Partylist Rep. Marcelino Libanan — will upgrade the two extension units into full-fledged campuses of the province’s state university.

“This measure will significantly expand access to state-subsidized higher education across Eastern Samar. Students in and around Arteche and Balangiga will no longer have to travel far from home to pursue their preferred college degree programs,” Gonzales said.

Under the bill, the new campuses will offer undergraduate and graduate degree programs, technical-vocational courses, as well as research and extension services. Each campus will be headed by a full-time campus director.

ESSU, the lone state university in Eastern Samar, currently serves nearly 25,000 students and employs 721 faculty members.