Eala breaks 'Czech curse,' clinches Birmingham Open crown

Alex Eala clinched the Birmingham Open title as she pulled off a 5-7, 6-3, 7-5 win over world No. 69 Nikola Bartunkova of the Czech Republic in England on Sunday.

It was the 21-year-old Eala's second title since conquering the Guadalajara Open in Mexico last September and her first championship in grass courts.

The Rafael Nadal Academy alumna finally broke her Czech curse after winning over Bartunkova in two hours and 37 minutes.

Eala received $35,489 or roughly P2.2 million for winning the tournament.