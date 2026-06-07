Chicosci celebrates 20 years of 'White Album'

Rock band Chicosci celebrates the 20th anniversary of their iconic self-titled album on Saturday, 6 June, 2026 in Pasig City. Formerly known as Chico Science, the band played all the songs from the iconic "emo" album as well as their other hits.| Aram Lascano

Rock band Chicosci celebrates the 20th anniversary of their iconic self-titled album on Saturday, 6 June, 2026 in Pasig City. Formerly known as Chico Science, the band played all the songs from the iconic "emo" album as well as their other hits.| Aram Lascano Aram Lascano











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