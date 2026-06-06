PN deploys forces for RIMPAC 2026

The send-off was led by Flag Officer in Command Vice Admiral Jose Ma Ambrosio Q. Ezpeleta, PN, together with crew members, support personnel, and invited guests.

“This ceremony is significant as our last deployment to RIMPAC was in 2022. Our return highlights our commitment to becoming a ‘credible partner’ under the SAIL Plan 2040, while strengthening maritime cooperation toward a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Ezpeleta said.

The Philippine Navy contingent will take part in professional exchanges and operational exercises alongside participating naval forces from allied nations.

This year’s RIMPAC also marks the inaugural participation of the Philippine Coast Guard, reflecting stronger inter-agency maritime cooperation and a more integrated Philippine presence in multinational exercises.

Ezpeleta stressed the importance of professionalism and excellence, urging personnel to uphold discipline and represent the country with distinction throughout the exercise.

“I trust that every sailor and marine will demonstrate excellence and a forward-looking mindset, embodying a new era of maritime capability for the Philippines,” he added.

The deployment underscores the Navy’s continuing efforts to enhance interoperability, strengthen partnerships, and improve operational readiness through complex, multinational training activities.