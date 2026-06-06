Peñalosa: Kenneth’s going up to 122

TOKONAME, Japan — It’s not the end of the world for Kenneth Llover.
“That’s how it is… you win some, you lose some,” Llover said in his dressing room moments after absorbing a 12-round split decision loss to Michael Angeletti of the United States in their International Boxing Federation (IBF) bantamweight title elimination fight at the Aichi Sky Expo.
“In sports, it’s not every day that you win,” said Llover, who is expected to move up in weight after having difficulties making 118 pounds.
“We are going up to super-bantamweight, 122 pounds. As you can see, he ran out of gas early,” said two-division champion Gerry Peñalosa, who handles Llover.
Signs that Llover would have a rough day emerged on the eve of the fight when he needed an additional 30 minutes to make 118 pounds.
Although he was cleared to fight after getting rid of 200 grams, Llover faded after three rounds, enabling Angeletti to force the action and dictate the tempo.
Though Llover claimed that Angeletti’s punches didn’t hurt him, it was clear that his competitiveness was nowhere to be found starting the fifth frame.
“I tried throwing my jab but I couldn’t,” said Llover.
“I wanted to fight but my body wasn’t reacting to what my mind was telling me to do.”
Inside the dressing room that he shared with Johnriel Casimero, who was triumphant against Luis Nery in the main supporting fight, Llover was being consoled by the entire Peñalosa family.