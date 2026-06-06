Peñalosa: Kenneth’s going up to 122

TOKONAME, Japan — It’s not the end of the world for Kenneth Llover.

“That’s how it is… you win some, you lose some,” Llover said in his dressing room moments after absorbing a 12-round split decision loss to Michael Angeletti of the United States in their International Boxing Federation (IBF) bantamweight title elimination fight at the Aichi Sky Expo.

“In sports, it’s not every day that you win,” said Llover, who is expected to move up in weight after having difficulties making 118 pounds.