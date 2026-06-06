Parañaque fire destroys 20 houses

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection in Parañaque, firefighters encountered significant challenges in containing the blaze due to the narrow alleyways leading to the affected area.

Fire inspector Angelique Castillo said access to the area proved difficult for responding personnel.

“Our challenge here was the narrow passageways, which made it difficult to lay out fire hoses, and most of the houses were made of light materials, allowing the fire to spread rapidly.”

Authorities said approximately 40 families were displaced by the incident and have been temporarily sheltered at an evacuation center while local officials assess their needs.

Initial estimates placed property damage at around P100,000. No injuries or fatalities were reported.

Firefighters declared the blaze under control and fully extinguished at around 4 a.m. Investigators are still determining the cause of the