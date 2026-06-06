Milan-based soprano returns to Philippine stage

Acclaimed Milan-based spinto soprano Christiana “Tinette” Serafin de Ocampo has returned to Manila for a high-profile, two-month series of Homecoming Concerts after years of performing across Europe.

Rather than a final bow, this return marks a major expansion of her international career. De Ocampo plans to establish her permanent Asian base in Manila while continuing her engagements in Europe and broadening her artistic presence across the Asia-Pacific region.

Her upcoming local performances follow two successful concerts earlier this year: "Ritoma Vincitor! Arias Unleashed" on 19 April and "Curtains Up: Opera Meets Broadway" on 31 May.

Concert series

The itinerary begins on 13 June at 6:00 p.m. with "Encore!" at the Manila Pianos Showroom inside the Ronac Lifestyle Center in Makati City. Accompanied by pianist Dr. Peter Porticos, de Ocampo will perform opera arias by Verdi, Puccini, Wagner, Strauss, and Massenet.

The series continues on 14 June at 7:00 p.m. with "Celli Sentimental" at Centro de Turismo in Intramuros. De Ocampo will be joined by cellist Damodar Das Castillo and the Manila Symphony Junior Orchestra under guest conductor Dr. Renato Lucas for a program featuring works by Haydn, Mozart, and Villa-Lobos.

On 11 July at 6:00 p.m., audiences can experience "Opera Up Close," a concert-lecture series at Sunshine Place on Jupiter Street in Makati featuring pianist Mariel Ilusorio.

The homecoming series concludes on 8 August at 6:00 p.m. with "Canciones von Guitarra" at Varlez Pianos in the LGI Building on Ortigas Avenue.

From Manila to the world stage

De Ocampo’s journey began in Manila. She initially pursued pre-medical studies at Sarah Lawrence College and Columbia University before dedicating herself fully to music.

She later earned a scholarship to the New England Conservatory of Music, where she studied vocal performance under Edward Zambara. During her formative years in New York, she worked closely with renowned Filipino soprano Evelyn Mandac and appeared as a soloist in sacred and concert performances.

Building a European career

Her professional career began in the United States, leading to engagements associated with the Washington Opera (now Washington National Opera), Washington Concert Opera, and the National Gallery of Art.

Although she attracted interest from major institutions such as the San Francisco Opera, visa limitations prompted a move to Europe, setting the stage for a defining period of artistic growth in Vienna.

In Austria, de Ocampo immersed herself in the German vocal tradition under legendary soprano Hilde Zadek, who identified her as a dramatic soprano and guided her toward major roles including Tosca and Aida.

A collaboration with pianist Norman Shetler deepened her command of German Lied, encompassing works by Schubert, Schumann, Brahms, Wolf, Mahler, and Wagner. Earlier studies with Thomas Grubb in New York also established a strong foundation in French mélodie.

She continued her training with Margarita Lilova, Wessela Zlateva, and Nelly Miricioiu. Her subsequent career included performances of Tosca under conductor Uwe Theimer of the Wiener Volksoper and Samuel Barber’s "Knoxville: Summer of 1915" with the Jenaer Philharmonie under conductor Marc Tardue.

A holistic approach to singing

Alongside her vocal development, de Ocampo pursued extensive study in somatic disciplines, including the Feldenkrais Method, Alexander Technique, Rolfing, and various yoga traditions. These practices helped shape a holistic, body-integrated approach to singing.

Returning to Asia

During the pandemic, de Ocampo relocated to Paris, where she spent four and a half years balancing performance and pedagogy.

There, she worked with Craig Sirianni and her current teacher, Howard Haskin, whose mentorship affirmed her classification as a spinto drammatico soprano. Haskin also introduced her to a technical approach rooted in the teachings of Marie-Henriette Dejean.

Following an intensive period of study and technical refinement in Milan, de Ocampo now returns to the Philippines with decades of international experience. From her new regional base in Manila, she aims to engage local audiences while mentoring the next generation of singers across the Asia-Pacific.