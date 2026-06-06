Las Piñas ops net 3

The suspects, identified only by their aliases Virgilio, 49, and John, 20, allegedly ignored police directives and tried to flee the checkpoint. During the pursuit, the two reportedly shouted provocative remarks at the operating personnel.

Through the coordinated actions of responding officers, the suspects were intercepted and arrested.

Police said alias Virgilio allegedly attempted to draw a firearm during the arrest but was immediately subdued by authorities. Recovered from his possession were a Springfield Armory caliber .45 pistol, a magazine and five live rounds of ammunition.

A subsequent body search on alias John led to the recovery of two heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu weighing about 0.6 gram, with an estimated standard drug price of P4,080.

Authorities are preparing charges for violation of Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code, Illegal Possession of Firearms under Republic Act 10591 and violation of Section 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.