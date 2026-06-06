It's time to retire 'Filipino time'

The hearing concluded at around 9 a.m. and I immediately proceeded to the venue of the BFP event. I arrived a few minutes after the scheduled start time, thinking I might have missed part of the program.

Instead, I found people waiting.

By 9:30 a.m., the event had not started.

By 10 a.m., attendees were still waiting.

At around 10:30 a.m., I had to leave because I had another assignment to cover. By then, the program had yet to begin.

The experience is hardly unique. Anyone who regularly attends public events, government functions, meetings, seminars, or conferences has likely experienced something similar.

An event is announced for a certain hour, but many people quietly assume it will begin much later. In fact, some attendees deliberately arrive late because they expect delays.

That mindset alone should concern us.

When people no longer believe a schedule will be followed, the schedule itself loses its meaning.

To be fair, delays are sometimes unavoidable. Traffic, emergencies, and unforeseen circumstances can affect even the most carefully planned event. No one expects everything to run with absolute precision.

A delay of a few minutes is understandable.

A delay of thirty minutes or an hour is a different matter altogether.

At that point, the issue is no longer logistics. It becomes a question of respect.

Every person who attends an event has arranged part of their day around the announced schedule. They may have postponed meetings, adjusted work commitments, arranged transportation, or declined other invitations.

Their time is not any less valuable than the time of the person they are waiting for.

This is particularly important in public events and press conferences.

Members of the media often cover multiple assignments in a single day. Government employees return to offices after attending official functions. Business owners leave their establishments. Students miss classes. Ordinary citizens take time away from work and family obligations.

The point is not that any group deserves special treatment.

The point is that everyone's time deserves equal consideration.

In many countries, punctuality is viewed as a basic professional courtesy. People expect meetings to start when they are scheduled. Public transportation systems are designed around reliable timetables. Being significantly late without a valid reason is often viewed as inconsiderate because it disrupts the schedules of others.

The Philippines does not need to become Japan, Germany, or Switzerland to appreciate that principle.

Respecting time is not a foreign concept.

It is a universal one.

Filipinos are perfectly capable of being punctual when circumstances demand it. We arrive early for flights. We show up on time for examinations and job interviews. We line up before offices open. We understand the value of punctuality when there are expectations and consequences attached to it.

That is why the continued use of "Filipino time" as an excuse feels increasingly outdated.

The phrase suggests that lateness is simply part of who we are. It implies that keeping people waiting is normal. Worse, it shifts attention away from personal responsibility and places it on culture.

Culture should not be used to justify habits that inconvenience others.

If anything, culture should encourage us to be more considerate.

There is nothing uniquely Filipino about being late. Likewise, there is nothing un-Filipino about being on time.

As the country continues to modernize and professionalize, perhaps one habit worth leaving behind is the tendency to treat punctuality as optional.

Schedules exist for a reason. Commitments matter. And every hour spent waiting is an hour that cannot be recovered.

Maybe it is time to retire the phrase "Filipino time" altogether.

Or perhaps we should redefine it.

Instead of meaning habitual lateness, it should mean honoring commitments and respecting the schedules of others.

That would be a tradition worth keeping.