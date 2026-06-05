World Environment Day protest

Youth Advocates for Climate Action Philippines protest San Miguel Corporation’s Southern Access Link Expressway (SALEX) project along Quirino Avenue in Manila on World Environment Day, 05 June 2026. Heritage advocates warn that at least 50 cultural and historical landmarks in the city are at risk of damage or demolition due to the construction. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources temporarily suspended the project's tree-cutting and earth-balling operations last week following intense public outcry.

Youth Advocates for Climate Action Philippines protest San Miguel Corporation’s Southern Access Link Expressway (SALEX) project along Quirino Avenue in Manila on World Environment Day, 05 June 2026. Heritage advocates warn that at least 50 cultural and historical landmarks in the city are at risk of damage or demolition due to the construction. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources temporarily suspended the project's tree-cutting and earth-balling operations last week following intense public outcry.











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