Putin says he currently sees no reason to meet Ukraine's Zelenskiy

"This letter contains some rather rude remarks. ​Was it a way to create the conditions for ​a face-to-face meeting or a way not to set up a face-to-face meeting? I think it was the second," said Putin.

Asked ​on stage at Russia's annual economic forum whether ​he would meet the Ukrainian leader, Putin said: "I don't see any ‌point ⁠for now."

In a meeting with international media a day earlier, Putin stuck to his hardline stance on the war and said his troops were advancing on the ​battlefield every ​day. But ⁠he also said U.S. President Donald Trump's proposals for peace could end the fighting ​if Kyiv was ready to compromise. Both ​sides ⁠accuse the other of refusing to compromise.

Earlier on Friday, Russian nationalists dismissed Zelenskiy's letter as a malicious public relations ⁠stunt ​designed to stir up discontent ​inside Russia rather than end the war.