PhilHealth, DepEd provide public schools health programs

“Currently, 66 schools have benefited from YAKAP, with a total of 7,084 student, teacher, and staff beneficiaries,” PhilHealth said.

Under the program, participants receive access to primary care consultations, laboratory and diagnostic services, and prescription medicines through designated primary care providers.

Health officials said the initiative aims to support the early detection and treatment of common illnesses that often cause students to miss classes.

The program is being rolled out alongside Brigada Eskwela, the Department of Education’s annual school maintenance campaign, to ensure schools are prepared for the upcoming academic year.

PhilHealth said the number of beneficiaries is expected to rise in the coming weeks as additional schools are integrated into the program.

The agency said the initiative is part of a broader push to strengthen preventive healthcare at the community level, embedding primary care directly in schools to ensure health issues do not become barriers to education.