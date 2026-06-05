Palace unfazed by alleged 12 June plot to storm Malacañang

“Sa ngayon, wala tayong makukumpirma sa sinasabing plano ng mga destabilizer sa 12 June. Pero hindi naman bago ang mga ganitong aksyon dahil noon pa nila nais iluklok sa puwesto ang kanilang poon na gahaman sa kapangyarihan kahit wala pa ang 2028,” she said.

In a post on X, broadcaster Ramon Tulfo claimed that a source who attended a meeting at Camp Crame disclosed an alleged plan by pro-Sara Duterte groups to storm Malacañang on 12 June.

Tulfo said the Philippine National Police (PNP) had received intelligence reports about a planned attack on the Palace allegedly to be led by a religious sect.

“According to my tweety bird, the conferees tackled the defense of Malacañang,” he said.

Responding to the post, Castro said it is the responsibility of law enforcement agencies to address such threats.

“Nasa mandato naman po ng mga law enforcement agency at investigating bodies na aksyunan ang mga ganitong klaseng illegal activities. Mag-ingat po tayong lahat sa mga kampon ng kadiliman,” she said.