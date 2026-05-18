Palace rejects Cayetano claim that Senate was ‘under attack’

“Senate siege. Was it under attack? It was not. The Senate was not under attack. You can see that in the news, not only from the statements of the NBI and PNP. It was only a statement made by Senator Alan Peter Cayetano. So, as far as the government is concerned, the Senate was never under attack. That’s the position of the President,” Presidential Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro said during a Palace briefing.

When asked whether she believed the commotion had been staged, Castro declined to comment directly but said the public could assess whether the incident was orchestrated to give dela Rosa time to escape.

The Palace spokesperson maintained that there was no failure on the part of National Bureau of Investigation agents, saying they had been prevented from entering the Senate premises.

“Hinarang sila. The question is, was the Senate correct in interfering with the service of the warrant of arrest? Dito makikita ninyo kung sino ang may respeto sa isang institusyon at sino ang hindi rumespeto sa batas,” Castro said.

Castro also said the Department of Justice would arrest dela Rosa should he attempt to leave the country to evade a possible arrest under a warrant issued by the International Criminal Court.

However, she stressed that Malacañang respects the petitions filed by dela Rosa’s camp before the Supreme Court.

“Kung ano po ang dapat na gawin — nagsalita na po ang DOJ na sa ngayon dahil mayroon po tayong hinihintay na desisyon mula sa Supreme Court at iginagalang po ng Pangulo at ang administrasyon ang nakabinbing kaso sa Supreme Court, ngunit hindi kailangang tumakas palabas ng bansa si Senator Bato dela Rosa. Kapag siya ay nagtangka, ayon na rin sa DOJ, siya ay huhulihin,” she said.

Castro added that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was disappointed and dismayed over what transpired at the Senate.

She also criticized Sen. Robin Padilla for allegedly helping protect dela Rosa and questioned why Padilla was not applying the same stance he took years ago when former senator Antonio Trillanes IV stayed inside the Senate amid rebellion charges.

“Magkakaroon naman po ng pag-iimbestiga at nakita po rin natin ang mga namutawi sa bibig ni Senator Robin Padilla at that time na siya pa ay isang ordinaryong citizen na kapag sinabi niya na kapag may nagsisilbing warrant of arrest ay dapat na sumuko. Pero bakit hindi natin nadidinig mismo kay Senator Robin Padilla ang ganoong mga salita patungkol sa kaniyang kaalyado na si Senator Bato dela Rosa? Mayroon bang pagtingin, mayroon bang tinititigan at mayroong tinitingnan lamang?” Castro said.

She urged the public to be cautious and critical of Padilla’s actions during last week’s Senate incident.

Castro also said President Marcos could change his tone and eventually order dela Rosa’s arrest, unlike his earlier directive to the National Bureau of Investigation not to arrest the senator during the height of the Senate commotion.

“Bilang dating PNP chief at alam naman niya na may valid warrant of arrest na inisyu ang ICC. At katulad ng dating sinasabi ni Senator Padilla, kapag walang kasalanan, lumabas,” she said.