Netflix bets on FIFA gaming push

Netflix is expanding its gaming push into one of the world’s most popular sports, positioning a new FIFA-branded title as a more accessible alternative to traditional football video games. The streaming platform is banking on simplicity and mobile-first controls to attract casual players who have long been overwhelmed by complex sports gaming systems.

Set for release on June 11, the game will be available exclusively to Netflix subscribers and streamed through the Netflix app. It is designed as a pick-up-and-play experience that removes common barriers such as complicated menus, heavy learning curves, and in-game purchases.

Developed by Delphi Interactive, the project reflects a broader attempt to reimagine how football games are delivered and played. The studio, which also played a key role in pitching major licensed gaming projects, helped secure the FIFA rights following the end of the organization’s long-standing partnership with EA in 2022.