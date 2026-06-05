‘Kush’ mule intercepted at NAIA

A physical examination of the bags revealed 21 medium-sized packs, 42 small packs, and two medium-sized containers filled with dried leaves suspected to be “kush,” a potent strain of marijuana.

The confiscated drugs weighed approximately 8,910 grams, with an estimated street value of P13.36 million.

Following the discovery, customs officials coordinated with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, which deployed a drug-sniffing K-9 unit that confirmed the presence of narcotics. The contraband was turned over to the enforcement agency for laboratory testing and investigation.

Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno praised the alertness of the airport personnel and reiterated the bureau’s commitment to securing the country’s borders against illegal narcotics.

Airport Customs officials said they are continuing to step up border security through intelligence operations, advanced screening tech, and close coordination with other law enforcement agencies.