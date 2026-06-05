Japan expands food partnership with Philippines

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. and Japanese Agriculture Minister Norikazu Suzuki formalized the agreement, which aims to deepen collaboration in areas such as smart farming, mechanization, biotechnology, digital transformation, climate resilience, fisheries development, pest management, and value-chain improvement.

Significant development

The inclusion of fisheries marks a significant development for the Philippines, where the sector remains a key source of food and employment but continues to face challenges from climate change, resource pressures, and rising operating costs.

“Food security is not just about producing more crops. It is about building resilient food systems from farms to fishing grounds, embracing technology, and ensuring our farmers and fisherfolk can remain productive despite growing challenges,” Tiu Laurel said.

Tokyo-based Agriculture Attaché Aleli Maghirang said innovation will play a central role in the strengthened partnership.

“The new MOC also includes the promotion of innovation, including smart technology and digital transformation, for improving productivity in the Philippine agriculture and food systems,” she said.

Joint Committee on Agriculture and Fisheries

The agreement also establishes a Joint Committee on Agriculture and Fisheries, replacing the previous agriculture-focused mechanism and creating a wider platform for policy coordination, technical cooperation, and project development.

The first meeting of the new committee is scheduled on July 2 and 3 in Tokyo, where officials are expected to discuss initiatives aimed at improving productivity, fisheries management, post-harvest systems, and food supply resilience.