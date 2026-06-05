Industry experts push for stronger safety standards amid growing demand for solar solutions

As rooftop solar adoption accelerates across the Philippines, experts are warning that the absence of clear, standardized regulations could compromise public safety, grid reliability and consumer protection.
Professional electrical engineers, utilities and safety advocates are now calling for urgent action to tighten oversight on solar photovoltaic (PV) installations, particularly those that bypass permits, inspections, and coordination with distribution utilities.
Cheap, DIY solar: growing but risky trend
Alongside the growing enthusiasm for rooftop solar comes a parallel rise in safety concerns, driven largely by the expanding market of doityourself (DIY) and unregistered solar installations. Just like other cheap and easily accessible devices or equipment, many of these systems operate outside government regulations and do not follow standard safety standards — bypassing professional oversight and ignoring compliance with the Philippine Electrical Code.
Under Republic Act (RA) No. 7920 or the New Electrical Engineering Law, only duly licensed electrical practitioners are authorized to design, install, and operate electrical systems — which cover solar home systems that are meant to generate own electricity.
The Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers Inc. (IIEE) in a statement released on 12 May 2026, said non-compliant solar installations such as unregistered or “guerrilla” systems could expose consumers and communities to significant risks including electrical fires, electrocution hazards, equipment failure, unsafe back-feeding conditions and power quality and grid stability issues.
“The Institute emphasizes that renewable energy development must always be pursued alongside strict adherence to electrical safety standards, sound engineering practices, and existing laws, rules, and regulations intended to protect life, property, public safety, and grid reliability,” the IIEE said.
“Electrical safety and renewable energy development must progress hand in hand,” it added.
Professional Regulation Commission Board of Electrical Engineering chairman Engr. Adelino V. Garcia Jr. underscored that solar PV systems require licensed and skilled professionals to undertake design installation and operation in strict compliance with RA No. 7920.
This, as he shared online an incident where portions of a property was visibly burnt apparently from an unsafe solar PV installation.
“These kinds of installations are actually small power generation systems that require permits and associated design calculations that only licensed and qualified technical personnel can undertake,” Engr. Garcia Jr. said in a social media post where he also urged electrical practitioners to intensify information and educational campaigns to inform consumers not only of the benefits but also the dangers of improper installations.
Former IIEE national president Engr. Francis Mapile echoed these concerns, noting the need to tighten regulations on solar PV systems especially unregistered or guerrilla installations.
“Bypassing this is not just non-compliance, it is a public safety risk,” Engr. Mapile said. “While current net metering rules already require licensed electrical practitioners for design and installation, many DIY systems still operate outside the process. This is a clear concern.”
Meralco, the country’s largest distribution utility, has likewise sounded the alarm, warning of the risks posed by improperly installed solar systems while affirming its support for responsible renewable energy use.
Aside from the risks of electrical fires and damage to property, Meralco said incorrect solar installations are a safety risk for linemen and field personnel, and can cause fluctuations in the quality of power across the circuit, which could affect the community.
Contrary to misleading claims, Meralco clarified that it is not against the use of solar PV systems. In fact, Meralco executive vice president and chief operating officer Ronnie L. Aperocho said the utility supports the responsible use of renewable energy, noting that event the company has embraced solar technology as part of its sustainability agenda.
“We believe that if a technology can help save resources and improve efficiency, we should also practice it ourselves,” Engr. Aperocho said, adding: “We will continue to promote and push the responsible use of solar energy and other ecofriendly technologies as part of our commitment to sustainability.”
Consumer protection
Beyond installation practices, experts also raised concern about the equipment used for solar PV systems. Both Garcia Jr. and Mapile highlighted the important role of the government in regulating materials and ensuring that these are compliant with Philippine National Standards and are properly certified.
To address these concerns, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has moved to introduce regulations designed to ensure that all solar energy system components imported, manufactured, distributed, or sold in the country comply with specified safety and quality standards.
The proposed department administrative order (DAO) will cover key solar products, including solar PV modules, inverters, battery energy storage systems, rapid shutdown devices, battery charge controllers, and photovoltaic cables.
According to the DTI, the rapid growth of solar installations in the Philippines, particularly rooftop solar systems, underscores the need for stronger safeguards to protect consumers and help maintain the stability and reliability of the power distribution systems. The proposed regulation intends to safeguard Filipino consumers by ensuring that all solar energy system components imported, manufactured, distributed, or sold in the country comply with specified safety and quality standards.
“The certification of solar panels also serves to protect consumers from fly-by-night solar power providers installers whose primary motivation is profit at the expense of consumer welfare. This is where standards and technical regulation play a critical role,” DTI-Bureau of Philippine Standards assistant director Margarita Magsaysay said in a recent public consultation of the draft DAO.
Experts warned that substandard or uncertified products entering the market, especially through informal channels, only increase the risk of fire, system failure and grid instability. The IIEE, in its statement, likewise underscored that the use of uncertified or substandard equipment undermines consumer protection, public safety, and the integrity of the electrical industry.
Regulatory authority does not rest solely with national agencies. Under Presidential Decree 1096, the National Building Code, local government units (LGUs) and offices of the building official are mandated to require permits, plans, and inspections for electrical installations. Experts argue that LGUs must enforce compliance rigorously, including requiring Certificates of Final Electrical Inspection before energization.
Engr. Mapile noted that while the Philippine Electrical Code should continue to evolve to address rooftop solar more clearly, enforcement is key.
“We need to keep processes efficient, not more complicated,” Engr. Mapile said. “Safety, reliability, and accountability should always come first.”
Safety Advocates Join the Call
Safety organizations have also expressed support for the safe and responsible implementation of rooftop solar PV systems, stressing that installations must comply with laws such as the National Building Code, Fire Code, Occupational Safety and Health Standards, and the Renewable Energy Act.
The Safety and Health Association of the Philippine Energy Sector Inc. (SHAPES) emphasized the role of qualified professionals in ensuring safety and reliability, warning against unsafe or unregistered systems that undermine public trust.
“These requirements exist to ensure that systems are properly installed, safely interconnected and capable of operating during both normal and emergency conditions,” SHAPES said.
“Unsafe, unregistered, or improperly installed systems may endanger households, communities, workers, emergency responders, and the reliability of the power grid,” it added.
The Safety Organization of the Philippines, Inc. (SOPI) likewise highlighted the importance of regulatory compliance, transparency and public awareness.
“We support clear permitting processes and netmetering guidelines that protect consumers, utilities, and installers alike. Accurate documentation and postinstallation inspection must be standard practice,” SOPI national president Eros G. Zuñiga said.
He added that stakeholders — government, industry and civil society — must work together to eliminate substandard installations and unqualified contractors.
“By upholding these standards, we can grow the rooftop solar sector with confidence, ensuring that every kilowatt installed protects lives, property, and the environment,” Zuñiga said.