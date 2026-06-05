Gatchalian: Senate to formalize Marines’ testimony Monday

“This is the opportunity for the 18 Marines to give their official statements in an official hearing inside the Senate,” Gatchalian said in an interview with DZRH.

He emphasized that individuals linked to the allegations raised during the previous proceeding have also been invited and should submit affidavits and sworn statements to ensure that claims are formally documented.

“It is important that they attend, provide their affidavits and sworn statements so that everything becomes official,” he said. “What is important here is evidence, official statements and personal appearance.”

The acting Senate president made the statement after former Marines allegedly implicated several public officials and personalities, including President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, Ilocos Norte Rep. Sandro Marcos, former Speaker Martin Romualdez and members of the Makabayan bloc during a hearing held by Sen. Rodante Marcoleta and Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano.

Gatchalian said the official hearing would give all parties the chance to formally present their testimonies and place them on Senate records. He added that while he could not confirm the complete list of invitees, he knew that the 18 former Marines had been formally invited to attend.

He said attendance remains voluntary but urged the invited witnesses to appear.

“The important thing is that they are being given the opportunity to officially provide their testimonies and have these entered into the records of the Senate,” he said.

Gatchalian also called on all invited individuals, including the former Marines, to participate in the proceedings and said he would coordinate with Tulfo on possible actions should invited witnesses fail to appear.

Beyond the hearing, Gatchalian urged senators from both the majority and minority blocs to move past political divisions and refocus on legislation addressing inflation, medicine prices, education and other concerns affecting Filipinos.

“I encourage everyone to work and return our focus to the things that matter most to the people,” he said.