Bonoan to remain under hospital arrest at PNP General Hospital, says Remulla

He added that Bonoan will remain under the custody of the Philippine National Police-Crime Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) while facing plunder charges, citing humanitarian considerations arising from his medical condition.

Remulla said the arrangement is a temporary measure approved by the Sandiganbayan, pending a formal medical diagnosis.

“We will receive the full report Monday. He had two procedures this week to treat his heart attack,” Remulla said.

Also on Friday, the Sandiganbayan’s Fifth Division allowed Bonoan to be confined at the PNP General Hospital in Camp Crame.

Bonoan is facing the non-bailable offense of plunder before the anti-graft court for allegedly conspiring to collect some P573 million in kickbacks from flood control projects.

According to his lawyers, Bonoan is currently confined at The Medical City following an angiogram procedure and had earlier asked the court to allow him to remain there.

He also suffers from multiple ailments, including diabetes and spinal pain.

In a resolution, the anti-graft court’s Fifth Division said Bonoan’s illnesses are supported by medical certifications and records detailing his delicate and immunocompromised condition, “which cannot be properly treated or managed within the regular jail facilities or nearby government hospitals.”

“Accused Bonoan is allowed to be confined at the PNP (Philippine National Police) General Hospital in Camp Crame, Quezon City,” the anti-graft court said.

The court also directed the attending physician at the PNP General Hospital to submit an independent medical evaluation of Bonoan.

“Pending the results of said independent examination, accused Bonoan shall remain under strict hospital arrest where he shall always remain under the effective control and custody of the Philippine National Police-Crime Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG),” the court said.

If Bonoan requires continued confinement, the PNP was ordered to provide a biweekly medical progress report until he is fit to be transferred to the New Quezon City Jail in Payatas, Quezon City.

“As soon as the attending physician determines that it is safe to discharge accused Bonoan, the PNP-CIDG shall transfer him to the New Quezon City Jail in Payatas, Quezon City upon orders from the court,” the court said.