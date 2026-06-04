Tiananmen protest ‘cover-up’ irks China

BEIJING/TAIPEI (REUTERS) — China on Thursday blasted United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio for saying that Beijing’s censorship of the deadly crackdown on protesters in Tiananmen Square 37 years ago won’t erase memories of the military assault.

The events on and around the central Beijing square on 4 June 1989, when Chinese troops opened fire to end student-led pro-democracy protests, are not publicly discussed in China and the anniversary is not officially marked.