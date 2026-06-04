PNP limits deployment to Senate perimeter amid planned vigil

“Our deployment is strictly a proactive, external security measure meant to manage public assembly and ensure the safety of everyone,” he said.

“The Philippine National Police will remain outside the complex to monitor protesters and maintain public order, as we fully respect the administrative autonomy and internal protocols of the Senate's own security force,” he added.

Earlier, Nartatez ordered the deployment of additional police forces to the Senate complex as more people trooped to the area to hold protest actions.

Following the recent developments at the Senate on Wednesday, the PNP is expecting more protesters to go to the Senate, especially since there was a call to hold a vigil in the area.

Meanwhile, Nartatez urged restraint from all sides as authorities prepare for the event.

To ensure operational readiness, he directed local and concerned police units to exercise maximum tolerance when dealing with those who will attend the vigil.

The top cop also ordered commanders to strictly observe established protocols on peaceful assemblies.

Under these directives, ground units are currently establishing designated areas for protesters and vigil participants to ensure orderly movement and prevent any traffic or security disruptions.

“While we acknowledge certain calls for a peaceful vigil, we strongly urge all groups—whether supporters or critics—to maintain sobriety, to exercise maximum restraint, and to respect our laws,” Nartatez said.

“We appeal to the public not to let simmering political tensions escalate into civil disorder. Our police forces are on the ground not to suppress your voices but to guarantee that peace and public safety prevail for the duration of these assemblies,” he concluded.