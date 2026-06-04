New PSE framework to narrow spreads, improve liquidity

Market marker

“A market maker has an important role in ensuring continuous liquidity in the stock market. We updated the rules based on global industry standards,” PSE president and chief executive officer Ramon S. Monzon said.

The PSE said market makers help keep trading active by continuously posting buy and sell quotes, improving liquidity, narrowing bid-ask spreads, and making it easier for investors to enter and exit positions.

As such, setting uniform requirements would streamline the rollout of future liquidity programs for various products.

“Having a main framework will make it easier and more efficient for us to craft product-specific market-making rules when needed,” Monzon said.

Sets qualification standards for market markers

The framework sets qualification standards for market makers, including SEC-registered broker-dealers and PSE trading participants.

Firms must have at least P100 million in unimpaired paid-up capital and at least three years of operating history as a trading participant.

Those that do not meet the operating requirement may still qualify if they have key personnel with extensive securities trading experience.

The proposed rules also spell out the responsibilities of market makers, including maintaining minimum quote sizes, keeping bid-ask spreads within set limits, and providing quotes for a required portion of the trading day.

These requirements are designed to ensure that market makers remain active and consistently provide liquidity to the market.