Joseph Marco reflects on his ‘My Husband Is a Mafia Boss’ journey

“Just a few months ago, we were sitting in that story conference room, listening as this project was being presented to us,” he wrote. “Back then, it was simply an idea, a story waiting to be told and a challenge entrusted to our hands.”

The actor admitted that at the start, there was only hope that they could do justice to the material. What followed was a demanding but rewarding journey filled with hard work, sacrifices, and unforgettable experiences.

“What began as words on a page became months of hard work, sacrifices, growth, and memories we’ll carry with us long after this journey ends,” Marco shared.

He also acknowledged the challenges that came with bringing the story to life, revealing that there were moments when the finish line felt distant.

“There were moments of doubt, moments of exhaustion, and days when the finish line seemed so far away. But through it all, together with the incredible team behind this project, we kept showing up and giving it our all.”

Looking back, Marco said the experience left him feeling grateful—not only for the success of the series but also for the people who helped make it happen.

“We started with a vision. We finished with something we’re truly proud of,” he wrote.

The actor ended his message with a playful tease that immediately caught the attention of fans eagerly awaiting what comes next for the beloved characters.

“Mr. and Mrs. Roswell signing off. See you again in Season 2?”

While no official announcement has been made, Marco’s parting words have sparked excitement among viewers who are already hoping that the story of the Roswells is far from over. For now, fans can celebrate a series that transformed from an idea in a conference room into a television success that left a lasting impression on its audience.