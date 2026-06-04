Defensor denies bribing '18 ex-Marines'

He said the information received by National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) chief Atty. Melvin Matibag was merely a story with no factual basis.

The NBI on Tuesday issued a subpoena against Defensor in connection with allegations made by a relative of one of the alleged "18 ex-Marines," who claimed the group had been bribed.

Defensor was directed to appear before the NBI's Office of the Special Action Division on 10 June as part of the bureau's investigation.

He said he would first consult with his lawyers before deciding whether to appear before the NBI.

Not the handler

Defensor also denied allegations that he serves as the handler of the group.

He said lawyer Levi Baligod represents the alleged former Marines but vowed to help them avoid what he described as the fate of Orly Gutza, a surprise whistleblower who appeared during a Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing in September last year and was later detained.

Defensor added that after Thursday's hearing, several individuals expressed willingness to assist the alleged former Marines, including providing them security following their testimonies.

Cayetano still Senate president

Defensor also maintained that Senator Alan Peter Cayetano remains Senate president.

Asked whether the 18 alleged former Marines would attend the Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on Monday under Senator Erwin Tulfo, Defensor said they would seek guidance from Cayetano and follow whatever advice he gives.