VICT expands capacity with green cargo carriers

The new equipment, supplied by Kalmar, forms part of VICT’s expansion program that aims to increase annual throughput beyond 1.6 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), strengthening the terminal’s position as one of the most advanced container facilities in the region.

The rollout comes as ports worldwide face increasing pressure to boost efficiency and cut carbon emissions amid rising global trade activity.

VICT chief executive officer Bruno Porchietto said the investment supports both operational growth and environmental objectives.

“These new ACCs strengthen our landside capabilities while supporting our long-term sustainability goals. This investment reflects our commitment to expanding terminal capacity, improving efficiency and adopting technologies that lessen the environmental impact of our operations. We appreciate the successful partnership with Kalmar, which has enabled us to set a high standard of port operations in Australia,” Porchietto said.

The hybrid carriers are equipped with lithium-ion battery systems that recover energy during operations, improving energy efficiency by as much as 40 percent. Each unit is also expected to reduce carbon emissions by up to 50 tons annually.

Designed to accelerate cargo movement within the terminal, the carriers feature twin-box lifting capability of up to 60 tons and incorporate customized upgrades developed jointly by VICT and Kalmar to improve productivity.

Kalmar head of Global Sales Karri Keskinen said the project builds on a long-standing partnership between the two companies.

“This project builds on our long and successful history of cooperation with Victoria International Container Terminal. The new ACCs will help to increase productivity and support the terminal to meet their customers’ needs in a reliable way,” Keskinen said.

VICT, operated by ICTSI at the Port of Melbourne, is recognized as the only fully automated container terminal in the Southern Hemisphere. The latest equipment deployment marks another step in its effort to meet future trade demand while advancing cleaner port operations.