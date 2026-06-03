Trump says Iran has agreed to not have a nuclear weapon

Asked about Khamenei's involvement in talks ​with the U.S. on ending hostilities, Trump said, "He's involved, ⁠absolutely. ... I think they have a lot of respect ​for him."

Trump said he was hearing Iran's leader was not doing ​too well but was giving his approval during the negotiations. Trump added that he had not had "the privilege of meeting" Khamenei.

"I'd like to ​meet him. We probably will meet at some point, depending ​on how it all works out," Trump said.

The U.S. president said he ‌viewed ⁠the Iran war as a success because the country's military had been defeated. The conflict, which began with U.S.-Israeli strikes on February 28, has upended the global energy market and ​has proven unpopular ​with Americans months ⁠before November congressional elections.