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Trump says Iran has agreed to not have a nuclear weapon

Trump says Iran has agreed to not have a nuclear weapon
Photo from Reuters
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June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said Iran has agreed not to have a nuclear weapon and that he would ​probably meet with Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei at some point ‌if things "work out".

"They've already agreed they're not going to have a nuclear weapon," Trump told "Pod Force One" in an interview broadcast on Wednesday, ​while speaking about Iran.

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Asked about Khamenei's involvement in talks ​with the U.S. on ending hostilities, Trump said, "He's involved, ⁠absolutely. ... I think they have a lot of respect ​for him."

Trump said he was hearing Iran's leader was not doing ​too well but was giving his approval during the negotiations. Trump added that he had not had "the privilege of meeting" Khamenei.

"I'd like to ​meet him. We probably will meet at some point, depending ​on how it all works out," Trump said.

The U.S. president said he ‌viewed ⁠the Iran war as a success because the country's military had been defeated. The conflict, which began with U.S.-Israeli strikes on February 28, has upended the global energy market and ​has proven unpopular ​with Americans months ⁠before November congressional elections.

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