Philippines among top 3 nations in AI Olympiad

The Philippines placed among the top three national delegations at the recent 2026 Northern Eurasia Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence (NEOAI), marking a major international showing for the country’s young artificial intelligence talent.

The Philippine delegation was selected through the International Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence Philippines (IOAIPH), hosted by the Ateneo de Manila University Business Insights Laboratory for Development (BUILD) of the John Gokongwei School of Management.

The Philippine team competed against 224 young computer scientists from national delegations and independent competitors from major technology education hubs, including Russia, Romania, Iran, Malaysia, Serbia, Cyprus and Mongolia.

Based on the average score of each nation’s top three competitors, the Philippines ranked third among national delegations, behind only Russia and Romania. Eight members of the Philippine team also placed in the global top 100 and achieved a 100 percent certification rate.

The results signal a strong emerging foothold for the Philippines in international AI education, underscoring the depth of the country’s young talent in artificial intelligence, data science and mathematical computing.