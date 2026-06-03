Palace respects Senate transition, new leadership

Malacañang on Wednesday said it acknowledges the transition that took place in the Senate, stressing that the developments were within the bounds of the law.

“Ang nangyari sa Senado ngayong hapon ay naaayon sa batas at rule of law,” Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said during a press briefing.

“Kinikilala at nirerespeto ng Palasyo ang desisyon ng bagong mayorya at ang liderato ni Acting Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian,” Castro added.

Gatchalian was elected Senate President Pro Tempore after the Senate convened a caucus following the move of Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero from the majority bloc, led by Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano, to the minority.