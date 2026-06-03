Palace: Flood probe won’t stop

“Just as Secretary Vince said, the investigation will continue. If more projects are found to be anomalous, these are already under the jurisdiction of the Ombudsman and the Department of Justice, and the investigation will proceed. It will not stop,” Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said in a television interview on Wednesday.

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, now chaired by Senator Erwin Tulfo, is set to reopen its inquiry into the flood control projects.

Claire hits Sara anew

Meanwhile, Castro again criticized Vice President Sara Duterte for backing Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano’s call for Senate independence following Senator Jinggoy Estrada’s arrest on plunder charges.

Estrada and Cayetano are allies of the Vice President.

“The individuals being charged are those allegedly involved in anomalies or corruption. These cases go through proper investigation, with full respect for due process, and those accused are heard and given the opportunity to respond,” Castro said in a statement.

In a video message, Duterte said members of the House of Representatives and the Senate should be free to perform their duties without “threats, pressure, or any form of intimidation.”

Responded Castro: “The public is looking for accountability from those they call the ‘big fish.’ Whether they are allies or not, if they are implicated, they should be investigated. That is exactly what is happening now.”

She added: “The Vice President’s message is alarming because she appears to be clearing those accused of corruption. Is it because they are her allies? She is portraying them all as victims of political persecution. Their only defense is to attack the administration while remaining silent on the merits of the accusations. The public should be discerning. We should not allow ourselves to be deceived.”